Pets & Animals

Cat dubbed 'world's worst cat' up for adoption

NORTH CAROLINA -- A North Carolina animal shelter has taken an unusual approach to getting one particular cat adopted.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue posted the cat's picture with the label, "World's worst cat."

The cat, named Perdita, is described as liking jump scares, lurking and being queen of the house, all fairly standard kitty traits.

However, it also says she doesn't like kittens, dogs or children which means she needs to be a solo cat.

The 4-year-old domestic short hair was saved on Christmas Eve after she was abandoned because her previous owner died.


The shelter manager said at first she seemed "pretty sweet," but the next day she was "a grump" and "a jerk."

"She's like the definition of a Grinch," the animal shelter manager said.

The post is getting a lot of attention and a few hundred dollars in donations.

If you are called to give a difficult kitty a forever home, fill out an application at Mitchell County Animal Rescue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinacatspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Fresno County men arrested for possessing child porn; one works at CRMC
2 masked suspects rob employees of Pier 1 at River Park at gunpoint
Gunshot victim crashes vehicle into pole in Corcoran, police investigate as homicide
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Man dies after drive-by shooter opens fire in Exeter
Man stabbed multiple times in his central Fresno hotel room
Tulare County roadway closed after multi-vehicle crash, authorities say
Show More
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
Fresno City College students unhappy with new rule regarding FAX
49ers' Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to fallen military service member's family
Fresno County health officials putting emphasis on flu vaccines
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
More TOP STORIES News