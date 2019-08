Hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive, new research shows

EMBED >More News Videos We now know what nightmares are made of: huge spiders eating bats!

We don't need another reason to hate hurricane season, but it appears research is going to give us another one anyway.According to a study published in the journal "Nature Ecology and Evolution," hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive.Researchers found that spiders that live in storm-prone areas such as the Gulf Coast and the East Coast can become far less docile after a major storm event.The colonies aggressively pursue food and produce more egg cases. On top of that, their offspring have a better chance of surviving into early winter.The team of researchers gathered their information by monitoring subtropical storm Alberto and hurricanes Florence and Michael during the 2018 hurricane season.