You can now name a snake after your ex for Valentine's Day

A Snakey Valentines Day- There are plenty of snakes out there, we know you know one!

SYDNEY, Australia --
The Sydney zoo wants to name one of the world's most venomous snakes after your ex.

All you need is a dollar donation to fill out an online form.

If your ex's name is picked, the zoo will provide you an annual pass to visit the snake whenever you want.

The zoo says all donations will go towards the WILD LIFE Conservation Fund, a fund dedicated to conserving Australian native wildlife by funding research and conducting educational programs and events.

You have until Feb. 13 to enter. The drawing will be held on Valentine's Day.
