Thieves caught on camera stealing from small business in Clovis

Surveillance video caught one of the thieves in the act and at first glance, it looks like a man stuffing an item under his shirt.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's that time of the season when most people shop and spread holiday cheer, but it also can be a tempting time for petty thieves who choose to steal.

Chocolate Wishes and Treats in Clovis has been hit four times in the last couple of weeks.

The thefts happened during open store hours in the middle of the day.

"It seems to be people coming in in groups. However, they are after certain things they have identified, I think, before, so they are maybe a frequent visitor or have already come in," said Susie Bowen, the owner of Chocolate Wishes and Treats.

When hitting the store, the thieves knew exactly where to go to find what they were looking for, the ever-popular Squishmallows plush toys that are popular with kids and adults.

"I really don't know if it's the same people; I know I have been working closely with security here at Sierra Vista, and they have targeted a few people as well, so I hope we can catch them," explained Bowen.

Surveillance video caught one of the thieves in the act and at first glance, it looks like a man stuffing an item under his shirt.

But Bowen says if you take a closer look, there is a possibility it could be a female crook disguising herself.

As a small business, Bowen has this message for anyone thinking of stealing again.

"Come in and pay for it like everybody else needs to pay for it; otherwise, simply do without; when you can't afford it, please don't rob it from somebody else," said Bowen.

Bowen hopes this message will stop the theft at her store moving forward.

She plans to file a police report to prevent this from happening again.

