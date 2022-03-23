Health & Fitness

Pfizer recalls certain lots of blood pressure medications due to possible cancer-causing impurities

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling certain lots of its blood pressure drug "Accuretic," and two other versions, because of compounds in the medication called nitrosamines.

They're common in water and many foods, but they could increase the risk of cancer if you're exposed to too much for too long.

There haven't been reports of any harm from taking the medication, but Pfizer is issuing the recall out of caution.

The recall also includes certain lots of Quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

For a list of Pfizer recalled lots, click here.

People with the affected product may call (888) 843-0247 to return the product and get a reimbursement.
