COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer studying effects of 3rd COVID vaccine dose amid growing concerns over virus variants

Manufacturers are starting to prepare now in case a more vaccine-resistant mutation comes along.
NEW YORK -- Pfizer announced it has begun studying a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, part of a strategy to guard against mutated versions of the coronavirus.

Health authorities say first-generation COVID-19 vaccines still protect against variants that are emerging in different parts of the world. But manufacturers are starting to prepare now in case a more vaccine-resistant mutation comes along.

EMBED More News Videos

Two separate teams of researchers said this week they have found a worrying new coronavirus variant in New York City. Meanwhile, hope is on the horizon for a third U.S. COVID vaccine.


Pfizer said it will offer a third dose to 144 volunteers, drawing from people who participated in the vaccine's early-stage U.S. testing last year. It wants to determine if an additional booster shot given six to 12 months after the first two doses would rev up the immune system enough to ward off a mutated virus.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, also are tweaking their vaccine recipe. The companies are in discussions with U.S. and European regulators about a study to evaluate doses updated to better match variants such as the one first discovered in South Africa.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
More CA prison inmates receive 1st dose of COVID vaccine
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
Valley counties ramp up vaccine rollout with new state vaccine sites, pharmacy partnerships
Transit service in Fresno helping send people to COVID vaccination sites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley counties ramp up vaccine rollout with new state vaccine sites, pharmacy partnerships
Court allows temporary restraining order against Tower Theatre
EDD fails to withhold taxes on benefits, leaving jobless with bill
CalFresh benefits increased 15% through end of June
More CA prison inmates receive 1st dose of COVID vaccine
Man arrested for driving wrong way on Hwy 99 in Fresno County
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
Show More
US jobless claims fall to 730,000 with layoffs high
People with COVID antibodies may have virus protection: Study
CA firefighter delivers his baby on side of road
Fresno Grizzlies introduce new affiliate Colorado Rockies
Zoorassic Park returning to Fresno Chaffee Zoo next week
More TOP STORIES News