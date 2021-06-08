Kaiser Permanente starting vaccine trials on children between 5 and 11

Luci Guardino, 11, is among the 75 kids taking part in Kaiser Permanente's COVID-19 vaccine trial.Pfizer shots are being given to children in Oakland, Sacramento and Santa Clara."It was important for me to take part in the study because I wanted to make sure it was safe for kids my age to get the vaccine," Guardino said.Luci's mother is a physician. All three of her kids are participating in the trial. Kaiser Permanente officials say families have been eager to get involved."Everybody wants to get back to normal, and I think there's a lot of interest in children and their parents to want to be a part of this important trial," says Dr. Nicky Klein.During the study, some kids will get the vaccine. Others will receive a salt water placebo.Many doctors have said most of the kids who have suffered severe effects from COVID were obese, but Dr. Klein doesn't think the shots should be limited to kids with health issues."If it performs and does similarly as we've seen in both the adolescent population and the adult population, I think the intention would be for all children to receive the vaccine," she said.Pfizer is conducting clinical trials on children not just in the US, but in Spain, Finland and Poland as well.If this vaccine trial goes well with the children's test group, Pfizer expects the shots to be available to all kids 5 to 11 in September, when kids are back in school.