1st COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Southern California Sunday night

LOS ANGELES -- As the first shipments of Pfizer's authorized COVID-19 vaccine ship out from Michigan, about 83,000 doses are expected to arrive in Los Angeles County this week.

A FedEx plane carrying the region's first shipments landed at Los Angeles International Airport Sunday night, according to the airport.



"The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles at LAX," the airport tweeted. "This is a major milestone for science, our country and our community. Thank you to all those who made this delivery possible, and are part of the incredible effort to distribute vaccines around the world."

Health-care workers are expected to be the first to receive the vaccine, which is administered in two doses three weeks apart.

The first shipments left Pfizer's plant in Michigan this weekend, to be transported via FedEx and UPS to 145 locations around the country on Monday. Then another 425 locations will receive shipments on Tuesday.

Fresno County will be among the first 145 sites to receive the vaccine on Monday.

California overall expects to get 327,000 doses in the first batch.

Along with health-care workers, the Department of Defense says military bases in Alameda and San Diego will also be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Residents of long-term health-care facilities are also expected to be among the first to get vaccinated across the country.

An exact timeline for the general public to receive the vaccine has not been specified, but it is expected to be well into 2021.

ICU capacities for Central California counties
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
