PG&E: Additional areas in Mariposa Co. have power shutoffs at midnight on Sunday

PG&E says this is part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) plan, which aims to reduce the chances of a fallen line sparking a wildfire in areas with a heightened fire risk. More than two million people in the state could be affected as the company says it plans to shut off power to 940,000 customers, impacting portions of 36 counties.
Saturday afternoon, the company said the shutoffs will start around 5:30 pm and could last until mid-Monday.
The outage will affect areas in the northern part of Mariposa County including:
- Greeley Hill
- Granite Springs Rd Area
- Piney Creek
- Blanchard Rd
- Horseshoe Bend
- Buck Meadows
- Yosemite National Park
- Fish Camp
- El Portal
- Wawona
- Raymond
- Ahwahnee
- Worman Rd / Kimball Rd area
- Foresta
- Yosemite West
PG&E will open the Community Resource Center at the Mary Laveroni Park in Groveland on Sunday with restrooms, bottled water, charging stations and airconditioning available. The center will remain open for the duration of the outage. The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says patrols will be increased during the shutoff, and the substation located in Greeley Hill will be open for 24 hours a day.
Parts of Kern County will also be affected. Shutoffs are expected to begin on Sunday at 11 am for the area.
The utility company says their data models indicate strong winds this weekend could be the most powerful the state has seen in decades. Red Flag warnings are expected through Monday morning.
To check if your address is in the affected areas click here.