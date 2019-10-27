PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E: Additional areas in Mariposa Co. have power shutoffs at 9am Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas & Electric has announced that it plans to shut off power to parts of Mariposa County over the weekend.

PG&E says this is part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) plan, which aims to reduce the chances of a fallen line sparking a wildfire in areas with a heightened fire risk. More than two million people in the state could be affected as the company says it plans to shut off power to 940,000 customers, impacting portions of 36 counties.

The company has said the shutoffs could last until mid-Monday.

The outage will affect areas in parts of Mariposa County including:
- Ahwahnee
- Bagby
- Bear Valley
- Blanchard Rd
- Buck Meadows
- Catheys Valley
- El Portal
- Fish Camp
- Foresta
- Granite Springs Rd. area
- Greeley Hill
- Highway 140 between Yaqui Gulch Rd. and the Mariposa Co. line
- Hornitos
- Horseshoe Bend
- Mt. Bullion
- Piney Creek
- Raymond
- Wawona
- Worman Rd / Kimball Rd area
- Yaqui Gulch Rd. (partial)
- Yosemite National Park
- Yosemite West

PG&E will open the Community Resource Center at the Mary Laveroni Park in Groveland on Sunday with restrooms, bottled water, charging stations and airconditioning available. The center will remain open for the duration of the outage.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says patrols will be increased during the shutoff, and the substation located in Greeley Hill will be open for 24 hours a day.



The utility company says their data models indicate strong winds this weekend could be the most powerful the state has seen in decades. Red Flag warnings are expected through Monday morning.

