PG&E shuts off power to 4,100 customers in parts of Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is affecting some customers in Fresno County.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says that approximately 4,100 residents in Fresno County had their power turned off at around 7 am on Sunday.Areas affected include the Auberry, Tollhouse and Millerton areas.The power shutoff is scheduled to last for at least 24 hours and may impact customers for up to 48 hours.Parts of Mariposa and Madera counties have also been impacted by the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff plan.