PG&E to credit customers hit by power outages: Gov. Gavin Newsom

Many customers in Madera and Fresno counties are relieved to have their electricity back on after more than 24 hours in the dark. But many are wondering if it was worth it.

PG&E has agreed to credit customers affected by its power shutoffs, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday.

"We made contact with PG&E and they will begin the process of crediting customers for this disruption. This is significant because utilities in the past have never credited customers for these disruptions. We called for rebates, and the CEO just communicated with our staff that they are going to support some credits," Newsom said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Millions of people have been without power for days after the utility company began another round of widespread blackouts.

The blackouts are aimed at preventing electrical equipment from sparking wildfires in high winds.

Newsom has repeatedly said that PG&E should compensate its customers for the financial losses they endure during the outages, and has blamed the company for what he says was decades of mismanagement.
