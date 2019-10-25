PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E to shut off power to parts of Mariposa County on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas & Electric has announced that it plans to shut off power to parts of Mariposa County over the weekend.

PG&E says this is part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) plan, which aims to reduce the chances of a fallen line sparking a wildfire in areas with a heightened fire risk.

RELATED: PG&E tower near ignition point of Sonoma County wildfire was not shut off, had broken equipment

According to the company, the shutoffs will start before 4 pm on Saturday and affect areas in the northern part of Mariposa County that include parts of the Lake Don Pedro Subdivision and parts of Greeley Hill.

To check if your address is in the affected areas click here.
