Pacific Gas and Electric warns Bass Lake could reach spill levels on Wednesday or Thursday

Pacific Gas and Electric is warning that the Bass Lake could reach spill levels on Wednesday or Thursday, sending more water down Willow Creek.

Recent rains have filled the reservoir, and PG&E says that water is nearly to the spill gates of the Crane Valley Dam, located on the south end of Bass Lake. The lake is currently at 3,364.23 feet of elevation, and the spill gates are located at 3,365.7 feet.

Willow Creek winds through Madera County and the town of North Fork, before connecting with the San Joaquin River near Redinger Lake.

PG&E says that it is not unusual for the reservoir to spill during a wet winter because Bass Lake was designed as a hydro-electric power facility and not as a multi-year water storage reservoir like Millerton Lake and Pine Flat.

PG&E is cautioning those who live or work near rivers and streams to be aware of higher flows brought on by recent rains and spilling reservoirs.
