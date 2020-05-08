PG&E

Your next PG&E bill will be lowered, thanks to an early climate rebate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Most PG&E customers can expect to see a credit on their next electric bill.

The California Climate Credit comes from a state program requiring power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits.

According to the California Public Utilities Commission, the electric rebate is typically distributed in April and October.

Because most people are using more electricity while staying at home during the pandemic, the CPUC says it worked with PG&E to move up that October credit.

If you don't see the rebate in this month's bill, PG&E says it should appear on your next statement.
