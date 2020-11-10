How you can safely lower your PG&E bill this winter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People across the Valley are getting ready to feel the first freeze of the year.
A freeze warning will go into effect early Tuesday morning, meaning 'home heaters' will get turned up.
And as temperatures go down, heaters are being turned up.
PG&E officials say that's not the only thing going up - your gas bill will too.
"When we see these temperatures, it does have an impact on your bill. For every degree you lower your thermostat, you can save 2%," says Jeff Smith, a PG&E official.
Smith says this is the time of year when people start heating their homes in potentially dangerous ways, like leaving a space heater on for a long period of time.
For those wanting to keep warm, and keep their bills low, he says there are several programs in place to help with heating costs.
"The one we recommend is the CARE program that provides a 20% discount on the PG&E bill. It's dependent on household income. A lot of people are eligible that haven't signed up," he says.
Smith says some other ways people can save some extra bucks is by making sure there aren't gaps in your home letting cold air in, and replacing air filters.
The relief for energy assistance through community help program, or Reach is also available for customers.
Customers can apply for those programs on PG&E's website.
PG&E is encouraging homeowners to sign up for programs that will help keep them warm, while keeping costs low.
