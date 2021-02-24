More than 4,000 PG&E customers without power in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 4,000 people are without power Wednesday morning in west central Fresno, according to PG&E.The outage stretches across the area of Highway 99 and Clinton Avenue. It borders Ashlan to Olive and Valentine to Fruit.The power went out shortly after 6:00 am, but the cause of the outage is not yet clear.PG&E says crews are working to access the outage. Power should be restored by 9:15 am.