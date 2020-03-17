power outage

Nearly 1,000 without power in the foothills, PG&E says

The power went out just after 10 pm, affecting residents in Bass Lake, Mormon Bar and Fish Camp.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 1,000 PG&E customers are without power in the foothills, the utility company reported.

The power went out just after 10 pm on Monday, affecting residents in Bass Lake, Mormon Bar and Fish Camp.

The cause of the outage is unknown. Crews are working to restore power, but PG&E has not given an estimated time of restoration.

