FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E says 3,124 customers in northeast Fresno lost power around 7:45 Saturday night.According the utility company's outage map , the cause is unknown and a crew was assigned to assess the outage.The estimated time for power to be restored is 11:15 p.m.This major outage comes as temperatures remain in the 90's after a day of triple-digit heat.