Hundreds of Fresno County residents lose power after reported crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 800 PG&E customers are without power in Fresno County on Thursday morning.

The outage was reported around 5:50 am, knocking out power for residents north of Fowler between Adams and North Avenues.

The outage also impacted residents living between Fowler Avenue and McCall Avenue.

Crews were working to determine what caused the power to go out. California Highway Patrol officers reported a downed power pole following a crash near Central and Temperance Avenues.

PG&E officials have not yet said whether the crash was the cause of the mass outage.

The utility company's website said power was expected to be restored by 9:15 am.

