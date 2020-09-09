PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E public safety shutoffs leave thousands in California without power

The utility company shut off power to avoid sparking more wildfires as many parts of California endures dangerous fire conditions.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas and Electric is following through on warnings of Public Safety Power Shutoff, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power in extreme heat.

The utility company shut off power to avoid sparking more wildfires as many parts of California endures dangerous fire conditions, and thousands of firefighters battle fires burning across the state.

Approximately 172,000 customers in 22 California counties are impacted, including some in Mariposa and Kern counties.

Each PG&E customer represents about three people on average, and that could mean more than 500,000 Californians are without power.

For those currently without power, it will likely not be restored until sometime Wednesday night.

PG&E crews plan to inspect power lines for damage once the strongest winds pass through this morning.

Track the latest power shutoffs by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mariposa countykern countypower outagepg&epg&e public safety power shutoffwildfire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
5 counties allowed to reopen more businesses, Newsom says
Statewide Flex Alert issued for today
Cal ISO lifts Stage 2 Emergency, no power outages planned
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 152,833 acres now burned, new evacuation orders issued
Iconic Cressman's General Store destroyed by Creek Fire
Creek Fire: Local businesses offer transport, shelter to evacuees
Creek Fire: Dozens airlifted from raging wildfire, brought to Fresno
Fresno County homicide detective dies of COVID-19 complications
Creek Fire: School put on hold for many impacted by flames
Man shot in the thigh in central Fresno, police say
Show More
Creek Fire: Forest officials confirm structure loss in Big Creek
UN report: Increased warming closing in on agreed upon limit
Creek Fire: Community donations help displaced families and livestock
Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News