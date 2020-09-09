PG&E public safety shutoffs leave thousands in California without power

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pacific Gas and Electric is following through on warnings of Public Safety Power Shutoff, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power in extreme heat.
The utility company shut off power to avoid sparking more wildfires as many parts of California endures dangerous fire conditions, and thousands of firefighters battle fires burning across the state.
Approximately 172,000 customers in 22 California counties are impacted, including some in Mariposa and Kern counties.
Each PG&E customer represents about three people on average, and that could mean more than 500,000 Californians are without power.
For those currently without power, it will likely not be restored until sometime Wednesday night.
PG&E crews plan to inspect power lines for damage once the strongest winds pass through this morning.
PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF
