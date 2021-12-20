power outage

Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers out of power in Fresno and Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 4,000 PG&E customers lost power in Fresno and Clovis on Monday morning.



The series of blackouts began around 9 am, when around 2,000 homes south of Nees Avenue and north of Herndon Avenue between Minnewawa and Cedar Avenues lost electricity.

Power was restored in about an hour to most of those homes.

A PG&E spokesperson told Action News the company found a broken switch that caused the outage.

At about 10:15 am, almost 3,300 customers on Shaw Avenue between Hwy 168 and Villa in Clovis lost power.

As of now, a total of 3,917 homes are without power in Fresno County.

The utility company says they're looking into what caused the outage.

