PG&E interactive map tells if you'll lose power during CA rotating outages

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's now a way to check if your home will be affected by the possible rolling power outages, PG&E officials say.

As a record-breaking heat wave roars through California, the state Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a Flex Alert for the state urging customers to conserve energy use from 3 pm to 10 pm. through Wednesday.

The utility company said the rolling outages were likely to continue on Tuesday afternoon and evening. They've provided an interactive map for customers to use to track the outages.

PG&E customers can enter their address here to determine if their house will be impacted.

Power conservation is needed due to an increase in demand, primarily from more air conditioning and other equipment in use to keep cool.

The Flex Alert remains in effect as the sun goes down because solar power production decreases even as the heat remains into the evening.

