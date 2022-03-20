police officer killed

Section of Hwy 180 named after late Fresno police officer Phia Vang

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several community members gathered in east central Fresno on Saturday morning for a celebration in honor of late Fresno police officer Phia Vang.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson requested the state to name a section of Highway 180 after Officer Vang.

The state approved the request and now the section at Temperance Avenue is known as the Officer Phia Vang Memorial Interchange.

Family, friends, and community leaders gathered at Temperance-Kutner Elementary to share stories about Officer Vang.

They say he was a leader in the Hmong community and someone fellow officers could look up to.

"He was a trailblazer for our community and he was a very influential person in our community and also a leader," said Fresno police Officer Kham Xiong.

Vang was killed in a car accident back in February of 2019 while he was on his way home from work.

He served 26 years with the Fresno Police Department.

