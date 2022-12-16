14 'Dogs headline Phil Steele's All-MW Team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Phil Steele, nationally known as one of the preeminent college football analysts in the country, announced on Thursday his All-American and All-Mountain West teams.

Fresno State was heavily represented in the release, having 14 different Bulldogs on a team.

Highlighting the selections were Seniors Nikko Remigio and Merced native David Perales, each selected as honorable mention All-Americans by Steele. Remigio was chosen as a punt returner and Perales, a defensive end.

Remigio loaded up the honors by Steele, earning first-team punt return, second-team wide receiver and fourth-team kickoff return honors on his All-Mountain West lists.

First team All-Mountain West honors included QB Jake Haener, WR and Parlier native Jalen Moreno-Cropper, RB Jordan Mims and Remigio as a punt returner.

On Steele's All-Mountain West second team, the Bulldogs are represented by Remigio as a wide receiver, offensive linemen Bula Schmidt and Mose Vavao, Perales at defensive end, DB Evan Williams and long snapper Nick D'Ambra.

Fresno State had no third team selections, but WR Zane Pope, DT Johnny Hudson Jr., LB Levelle Bailey, DB Cam Lockridge, P Carson King and Remigio (KR) appeared on the fourth team.

Bulldogs on Phil Steele's 2022 Postseason Mountain West All-Conference Teams:

1st Team Offense:

- QB Jake Haener

- RB Jordan Mims

- Jalen Moreno-Cropper

2nd Team Offense:

- WR Nikko Remigio

- C Bula Schmidt

- OG Mose Vavao

4th Team Offense:



- WR Zane Pope

2nd Team Defense

- DE David Perales

- S Evan Williams

4th Team Defense:

- DT Johnny Hudson

- CB Cam Lockridge

- LB Levelle Bailey

1st Team Special Teams:

- PR Nikko Remigio

2nd Team Special Teams:

- LS Nick D'Ambra

4th Team Special Teams:

- P Carson King

- KR Nikko Remigio