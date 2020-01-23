Family members find dogs eating owner's body inside Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA -- A death investigation is underway after officers and family members found dogs eating a man's body inside a Philadelphia home.Police and fire crews were called to a scene where they found three large dogs mauling on the body of their owner."When I came around knocking on the door, the dogs came to the window, I didn't know he had three dogs," said the victim's sister.Unsure how dangerous the pets were, first responders, waited for animal control.Police and a family member confirm when they looked inside a window, they saw the body of a man that had been partially eaten by the dogs.Animal control arrived and one by one removed the three dogs from the home. Two 10-month-old Cane Corso/ Bull Mastiff mixes and their mother."Have you known them to be dangerous in the past?" asked reporter Jeff Chirico."No," a family member said.The victim's family says he was 67 years old and not in good health. Police cannot confirm how he died or his identity at this time.It is not clear if the dogs killed the man initially, or if they became hungry after the man died and hadn't been fed for a while.