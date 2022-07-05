police officer shot

2 officers shot during Fourth of July festivities in Philadelphia, officials say

Both officers were transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition.
By ALEXANDRA SVOKOS
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

PHILADELPHIA -- Two police officers were shot near the conclusion of a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia.

One officer received a graze wound. The other officer's condition was not immediately known. They were both transferred to the Jefferson University Hospital for treatment, according to our sister station WPVI.

The shooting took place in Center City on Monday night. The city Office of Emergency Management advised on Twitter to avoid the area.

This marks at least the second incident of gun violence around an Independence Day celebration in the United States, after at least six were killed in a shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagun violenceshootingpolice officer shot
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
POLICE OFFICER SHOT
2 officers killed, others injured in Eastern Kentucky shooting: police
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
Police officer, multiple others shot in popular DC bar area
Widow delivers heart-wrenching eulogy for NYPD detective
TOP STORIES
Person of interest taken into custody after 6 killed in IL shooting
1 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in downtown Fresno
2nd teenage boy gunned down in Fresno County in less than a week
Deadly DUI crash outside Tachi Palace unites 2 families in grief
Harsher penalties for Fresno residents who light illegal fireworks
Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85
How fireworks impact people with Alzheimer's, dementia
Show More
2 homes destroyed by vegetation fire in southeast Fresno
House destroyed after fire in central Fresno
13-year-old girl drowns at Eastman Lake in Madera County, deputies say
33-year-old security guard speaks out after stabbing at Merced store
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
More TOP STORIES News