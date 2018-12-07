Philadelphia man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot, police say. Watch the video report from 6abc.com on Dec. 6, 2018.

GREENSBURG, Pa. --
Police say a Pennsylvania man released from jail immediately stole a car from its parking lot.

Westmoreland County Prison officials say that moments after 36-year-old Thomas Lee Williams was released, he attacked a woman in the parking lot Tuesday evening and stole her car with the victim's 1-year-old grandchild in the back seat. The Tribune-Review reports Williams crashed about 15 minutes later and ran into the woods, where he was apprehended.

Police say the Philadelphia man was back in custody Wednesday on $250,000 bail. Both the boy and his grandmother were taken to hospitals to be checked out.

Williams pleaded guilty in January 2017 to dealing drugs and was ordered released Tuesday.

No lawyer who could speak for Williams is listed in online court documents.

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsphiladelphia newscarjackingcar theftkidnappingprisonPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Armed robbers pull gun on employee and rob convenience store in Southwest Fresno
Teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students
Kevin Hart steps down from hosting Oscars
Man charged for allegedly mistreating tiger cub from Logan Paul video
Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
Teacher who cut student's hair may have had a psychotic episode: Psychologist
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Show More
Fresno City Council waffles on marijuana legalization
High school students learn about mental health stigma
Man shot with own gun while trying to rob farm workers, police say
Mother faces murder charges after her 10-month-old twins drown
Valadao concedes defeat to T.J. Cox
More News