crime

Phone found in Fresno canal helps identify suspect caught holding toddler over water

The woman took photos of the suspects, and their cars with her cell phone before 21-year-old Amilcar Alfaro grabbed the device and threw it into the canal.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cell phone recovered from a Fresno canal ended a months-long search for a man witnesses say held a screaming toddler over the water and punched another man who tried to stop him.

Sheriff's officials say a couple in their 60s were walking along the canal bank on Dewitt and East Lane Avenues last September when they saw a group of five people standing on a weir with the crying child.

Deputies say the man and woman tried to stop the group from dropping the child into the water. The woman took photos of the suspects, and their cars with her cell phone before 21-year-old Amilcar Alfaro grabbed the device and threw it into the canal.

When her husband stepped in, deputies say Alfaro punched him.

The suspects drove away from the scene, and the couple told investigators about the phone in the water.

Weeks later, dive teams searched for the phone for nearly three hours before it was recovered.

Sheriff's officials say a data recovery specialist worked to get the phone functioning again. Detectives recovered the photos and identified Alfaro as a suspect, later arresting him for robbery and battery, among other charges.

He faces ten years to life in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno countycrimefresno county sheriff departmentfresno county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Facebook bans 'deepfake' videos
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Lori Loughlin reportedly hires expert to prepare her for prison
22-year-old man identified as Porterville homicide victim
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Disneyland launches special ticket offer for kids everywhere
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Valley blood donors could win a trip to Pismo Beach, other prizes
Show More
Woman falsely accused ex-husband of kidnapping, detectives say
CA considering statewide ban on gas-powered gardening equipment
Man loses 165 pounds so he can join the U.S. Army
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Girl loses Minnie doll after 40 surgeries, #FindMinnie trending
More TOP STORIES News