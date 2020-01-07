Phone found in Fresno canal helps identify suspect caught holding toddler over water

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cell phone recovered from a Fresno canal ended a months-long search for a man witnesses say held a screaming toddler over the water and punched another man who tried to stop him.Sheriff's officials say a couple in their 60s were walking along the canal bank on Dewitt and East Lane Avenues last September when they saw a group of five people standing on a weir with the crying child.Deputies say the man and woman tried to stop the group from dropping the child into the water. The woman took photos of the suspects, and their cars with her cell phone before 21-year-old Amilcar Alfaro grabbed the device and threw it into the canal.When her husband stepped in, deputies say Alfaro punched him.The suspects drove away from the scene, and the couple told investigators about the phone in the water.Weeks later, dive teams searched for the phone for nearly three hours before it was recovered.Sheriff's officials say a data recovery specialist worked to get the phone functioning again. Detectives recovered the photos and identified Alfaro as a suspect, later arresting him for robbery and battery, among other charges.He faces ten years to life in prison.