MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Office says an alarming scam is making the rounds in the area.Several people have reported getting ransom calls from scammers claiming to be from the Mexican Mafia.The callers tell victims they've kidnapped their daughter and demand to be paid $1,000 on phone.The caller's numbers have been unlisted, victims say.The sheriff's office says residents who get this call should hang up and call 911.