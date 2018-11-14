WOOLSEY FIRE

PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires burn in Malibu, Agoura Hills

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A large wildfire plume from a recent flareup near Lake Sherwood, Calif., is visible from Highway 101 north of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Amanda Myers/AP Photo)</span></div>
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. --
Multiple fires have burned tens of thousands of acres throughout Southern California.

The Woolsey Fire is burning in parts of Los Angeles County and Ventura County, including Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed in a nightclub shooting on Nov. 7.

Late on Nov. 13, a brush fire, dubbed the Sierra Fire, flared up in Rialto in San Bernardino County. Though the fire quickly grew to 20 acres, shortly after it appeared to be losing strength and moving away from homes.

The Hill Fire was also burning thousands of acres nearby but is almost fully contained.

RELATED: More California wildfire coverage
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirecal fireWoolsey Firebrush firedisasterVentura CountyMalibuLos Angeles County
WOOLSEY FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
President Donald Trump approves expedited request for major disaster declaration during California fires
Lady Gaga visits LA shelter for victims of Woolsey Fire
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Two suspicious fires break out blocks from each other in Madera
Two-story home goes up in flames near the Tower District
Kerman family that moved to Paradise looking to rebuild after Camp Fire
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Members of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office sent to Camp Fire to help
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
Fast-moving brush fire erupts in Rialto, Devore area
Show More
JUUL to suspend flavored e-cigarettes to stop teen use
Visalia woman arrested after smuggling illegal drugs into detention facility
Man arrested for elder abuse, lewd acts and sexual assault in Tulare County
Camp Fire: Interactive map shows damaged, destroyed structures
CAMP FIRE: Using Fresno to get perspective on extent of devastation
More News