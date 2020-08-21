auto industry

Demand for pickup trucks rises during pandemic, but supply slows

To keep up with the demand, Hedrick's Chevrolet in Clovis is looking to hire for a number of positions.
By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're in the market for a new pickup truck, you might be hard-pressed to find the one you want.

Dealerships nationwide are reporting little inventory just as the demand for trucks has increased since the pandemic hit.


"The problem right now is the selection is very low," said Brett Hedrick with Hedrick's Chevrolet in Clovis.

Pickup sales are outperforming the market, with business at Hedrick's up close to 30% from this time last year.

Experts say financing incentives combined with increased demand for pickups is driving down dealer inventories.

And that's evident by the rows and rows of empty stalls on the lot.

"On March 31st we had 375 vehicles in stock and now we have about sixty," said Hedrick.

Another issue for dealers trying to keep up with the demand is that automakers have only recently resumed operations after being shut down due to the global health crisis.


Shipments of new vehicles, especially pickups, are still slow to arrive at most dealerships.

"Factories are having to get back to rolling again and new procedures or maybe they can't make as many vehicles an hour as they used to. When they shut down for any length of time, it's hard for them to catch back up," said Hedrick.

And it's not just light-duty pickups that are selling out. Families are also spending big bucks like never before on trucks with a higher towing capacity.

"The bigger pickups, the 2500, the 3500, are selling a lot faster now and I think it's because people are buying RVs and things like that just to be able to get out."

To keep up with the demand, Hedrick's Chevrolet is also looking to hire for a number of positions, including sales associates and technicians.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnoclovisauto industrycoronavirusauto newspandemictruckscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO INDUSTRY
Consumer Watch: Car prices drop during pandemic
Consumer Watch: How to keep your car running during the crisis
CA orders insurers to refund premiums to drivers amid COVID-19
Mercedes' 'Baby Benz' offers smaller size, price
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot killed while battling Fresno County fire remembered as a hero
Bad air quality: Valley paramedics, firefighters see spike in emergency cases
Newsom talks climate change amid CA wildfires at DNC 2020
Peaches packed by Tulare Co. firm tied to salmonella outbreak
Trump criticizes CA handling of wildfires: 'They don't listen to us'
Golden State Killer victims continue impact statements in Sacramento
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Helicopter pilot killed while fighting Hills Fire in Fresno County identified
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
PG&E worker dies assisting first responders in NorCal wildfire
Lyft, Uber granted stay, will continue operating in California
Northern California resident calls wildfire 'scariest thing I've ever seen'
More TOP STORIES News