Massive fire breaks out at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf | VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO -- An enormous fire broke out at a San Francisco warehouse on Pier 45 at the city's iconic Fisherman's Wharf Saturday morning.

Firefighters told our sister station KGO-TV that additional structures and the SS Jeremiah O'Brien ship are threatened.

The ship is one of two remaining fully functioning Liberty ships launched during World War II.

It's unclear what ignited the flames. Crews say no one has been hurt.

The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m. local time. As of 5:49 a.m., the fire department said crews were making progress on the flames.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscofire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno
Fresno restaurant reopens with new COVID-19 measures
How Valley residents celebrated their first night out in months
Runaway suspect leads to police chase in South Valley, man arrested
Car catches on fire after crashing into semi-truck in Visalia, driver injured
California will release guidelines for churches to open Monday: Newsom
Show More
Most Central CA lakes are open, ready for busy weekend
Parade held for Atwater nursing home residents to see family members
Unemployment rates soar in Central California
Coronavirus delays justice for families of quadruple killer Kori Muhammad
Woman, 5 children displaced after fire at Fowler mobile home park
More TOP STORIES News