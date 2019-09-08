fire

Pile of debris, grass catches fire in Fresno County, fire crews say

A large pile of debris and surrounding grass caught fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials. (CAL FIRE Fresno)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A large pile of debris and surrounding grass caught fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the area of South Garfield Avenue west of Riverdale. Crews were able to contain the fire to one acre and reported no structures in the area were threatened. No one was injured.

CAL Fire Fresno said they've seen several fires burning in the area in the past. The cause of Sunday's fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfirefresno county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Lithium batteries may have caused fatal boat fire, diver says
Riverside brush fire burns 250 acres, evacuations ordered
Woman suffers serious injuries after mobile home fire in Tulare Co.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Child and adult relative shot during fight in Hanford
Lithium batteries may have caused fatal boat fire, diver says
Sheriff's gang unit detains dozens, arrests 8 at central Fresno clubhouse
Former sheriff's deputy admits to domestic violence, avoids felony strikes
Family, friends hold service for 10-year-old girl killed in car crash
Fresno State falls to Minnesota 38-35 in double overtime
Show More
Tennessee adds boy's t-shirt design to store after he's bullied
Fresno Co. wildfire contained, causes $40,000 in damages to nearby outbuildings
John Legend spotted at Fresno State vs. Minnesota football game, puts Twitter in a frenzy
Fresno State fans ready for Bulldogs' home opener
Possible water main break floods Clovis road, drivers advised to avoid area
More TOP STORIES News