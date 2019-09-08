Pile of debris, grass catches fire in Fresno County, fire crews say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A large pile of debris and surrounding grass caught fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.Firefighters responded to the area of South Garfield Avenue west of Riverdale. Crews were able to contain the fire to one acre and reported no structures in the area were threatened. No one was injured.CAL Fire Fresno said they've seen several fires burning in the area in the past. The cause of Sunday's fire is under investigation.