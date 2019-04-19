Pilot killed in fiery small-plane crash in southern California

FULLERTON, Calif. -- A pilot was killed when a small plane crashed and burst into flames upon departing a runway at Fullerton Municipal Airport in southern California Thursday night, authorities said.The crash was reported at approximately 7:50 p.m. as firefighters were on scene extinguishing the flames. The fire was extinguished shortly after, officials said.The FAA says only one person, the pilot, was on board the plane.Fire department officials say the pilot of the plane was killed in the crash.The pilot had filed a flight plan from Fullerton to Heber City Municipal Airport in Heber, Utah, according to the FAA.The plane was described as a twin-engine Beechcraft Duke. It crashed while departing from the airport's Runway 24. It was about 50 feet off the ground when it crashed.