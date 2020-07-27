Society

99-year-old woman sets record as oldest active pilot and flight instructor

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A 99-year-old California woman is now in the record books as the world's oldest flight instructor and active pilot.

Robina Asti gave her final flight lesson Sunday for NextGen Flight Academy at Riverside Municipal Airport.

Robina said she wanted to show that seniors are strong, vital, and can still contribute.

"I love getting people to experience what it's like to lift off this Earth," she said. "It is so good."

She took student Brandon Martini into the air, qualifying her for the world's oldest pilot title. The previous record holder, an Iowa man, flew at age 98.

Robina has been teaching people how to fly for decades.

"She taught me some things up there that I haven't learned in well over 1,000 hours," said Martini. "It was neat getting a new perspective from somebody who's been flying so long.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaelderly womanrecordaviationworld record
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley artist paints murals to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
2 shot while driving on Highway 41 in Madera County
Rep. John Lewis to be honored at US Capitol: LIVE
Woman rescued from roof of car after crashing into Fresno canal
Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shot multiple times outside southwest Fresno motel
Show More
Vigil for Thaddeus Sran held by Madera mothers who searched for boy
GOP considers trimming $600 weekly unemployment benefit: Source
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
Worship and prayer event held outside Fresno City Hall
Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving Day
More TOP STORIES News