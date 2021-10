FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager remains in the hospital after being rescued from the Kings River in Fresno County.Rescue teams pulled the 19-year-old man from the water near the area of Trimmer Springs Road and the Kirch Flat Campground around 2:30 Saturday afternoon.Family members called 911, saying the teen entered the river and then appeared to be drowning a few minutes later.First responders life-flighted the man to Community Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment.His condition is unknown right now.