Education

Nursing students celebrated with drive-through pinning ceremony in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a dozen nursing students were honored in a not-so-traditional pinning ceremony on Saturday.

The pinning tradition has been a right of passage for nursing students for over a hundred years.

But instead of the typical ceremony, students from Gurnick Academy in northwest Fresno were honored with a drive-through event.

"It's equivalent to their graduation," says Simulations Manager Shelvia Salvano. "They're coming into this field, they're being pinned by their nursing instructors, being pinned by nurses as they're being welcomed into this field."

The nursing students will take the state board before heading to the front lines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and provide a variety of other patient care.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationnurses
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed during domestic violence-related shooting in Fowler, suspect dead after vehicle collides with train
Fresno man arrested for attempted rape and kidnapping victim through dating app
Central California coronavirus cases
Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting; Wendy's set on fire
Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8
Local agencies provide free COVID-19 testing for southwest Fresno residents
Local churches begin to reopen doors to community with new guidelines
Show More
Good Samaritans help rescue man from burning car in Lindsay
Art project to honor George Floyd and raise awareness underway in Downtown Fresno
CA nail salons will open next week, but Fresno Co. will delay opening
Man arrested on child endangerment charges in Visalia
Two men shot in southeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News