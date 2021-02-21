Parks at Pismo Beach and Oceano Dunes reopen

Several parts of Pismo Beach and Oceano Dunes have reopened along the Central Coast.
Starting this weekend -- both parks are open daily from 7 am through 8 pm.
Park officials say they are working to slowly reopen the popular sites over the next few weeks.
Only 1,000 cars and 1,000 recreation vehicles will be allowed at both parks per day.
Dozens of campsites have also reopened -- but you will have to make a reservation ahead of time.
For more information on the parks' policies, visit their website.
