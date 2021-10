FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pitbull will perform at the Save Mart Center in Fresno in September.The popular rapper is bringing the "I Feel Good" tour to the venue on Saturday, September 25, which will feature some of his beloved songs and a few surprises.Pitbull will also perform new music from his most recent album on stage for the first time.Singer Iggy Azalea will also join the rapper during his concert as a special guest.The cross-country tour will make stops in several cities. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 25, on Ticketmaster.com.