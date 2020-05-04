One person shot in central Fresno while waiting for pizza

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place in central Fresno on Sunday evening.They say the victim ordered a pizza at an eatery on N Cedar Ave and E Olive Ave and went back to the car to wait.Two men then appeared near the car and fired at the victim, according to police.A short time later two people in a car crashed into a parked vehicle on Cedar. Officers believe those individuals could be the suspects in the shooting. They were both taken into custody as the investigation continues.The victim was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.