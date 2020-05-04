One person shot in central Fresno while waiting for pizza

The victim is at the Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place in central Fresno on Sunday evening.

They say the victim ordered a pizza at an eatery on N Cedar Ave and E Olive Ave and went back to the car to wait.



Two men then appeared near the car and fired at the victim, according to police.

A short time later two people in a car crashed into a parked vehicle on Cedar. Officers believe those individuals could be the suspects in the shooting. They were both taken into custody as the investigation continues.

The victim was taken to the Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfresnoshootingpizza
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
34 more Ruiz Food employees test positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
All Merced County residents can now get tested for COVID-19
Bass Lake sees plenty of weekend visitors despite COVID-19 guidelines
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno hoping to reopen some low-risk businesses in a matter of days
Man shot during gathering in east central Fresno, dog also shot
Show More
61-year-old woman with dementia missing in Merced
Four people hospitalized after crash in Tulare County
Plane crashes into traffic westbound of Herndon, no injuries reported
New, dangerous species of hornet found in US
Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after colliding with car in Clovis
More TOP STORIES News