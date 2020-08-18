California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=908668" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A child from Los Angeles County is recovering in the hospital after getting sick with the plague while camping at Yosemite National Park.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- Health officials have confirmed a case of plague at South Lake Tahoe - the first in California in five years.El Dorado County officials said Monday the California Department of Public Health notified them of the positive test of a local resident who is under medical care while recovering at home.Plague bacteria are most often transmitted by fleas that have acquired it from infected squirrels, chipmunks and other wild rodents.Health officials believe the South Tahoe resident may have been bitten by an infected flea while walking a dog along the Truckee River corridor or in the Tahoe Keys area on Tahoe's south shore.In 2015, a child contracted the plague while camping at Yosemite National Park. Prior to that, the last case in California was in 2006.