Pilot rescued after crashing small plane in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pilot has been rescued after crashing a small plane in the Golden Trout Wilderness near a meadow in the Sequoia National Forest on Saturday.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office received a call about the crash from the Office of Emergency Services around 11 am.The department's search and rescue team responded, along with a CHP helicopter.Authorities say the pilot was the only person on board, and he was airlifted to a local hospital.There's no word yet on his condition or the cause of the crash.