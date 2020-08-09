Pilot rescued after crashing small plane in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pilot has been rescued after crashing a small plane in the Golden Trout Wilderness near a meadow in the Sequoia National Forest on Saturday.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office received a call about the crash from the Office of Emergency Services around 11 am.

The department's search and rescue team responded, along with a CHP helicopter.

Authorities say the pilot was the only person on board, and he was airlifted to a local hospital.

There's no word yet on his condition or the cause of the crash.
