Plane illegally lands on Coast Guard beach in New Jersey, pilot flees

Viewer Video: Low flying plane over Wildwood on June 24, 2018. (Courtesy: Nicole Aiken) (WPVI)

CAPE MAY, N.J. --
Witnesses tell authorities the pilot of a small plane was seen running away after illegally landing on a secured beach in Cape May, New Jersey.

Search for pilot after plane lands on secured beach. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018.


Closed circuit cameras caught the plane landing at 7:52 p.m. Sunday at the United States Coast Guard Training Center Cape May.
The training center is in a heightened state of security until the incident gets resolved.



A family captured video of the plane flying low over Wildwood earlier Sunday evening. The father can be heard yelling for his young girls to get out of the water for safety.

Viewer Video: Low flying plane over Wildwood on June 24, 2018. (Courtesy: Nicole Aiken)



Ryan Stewart in West Wildwood says, for about 15 minutes, he saw the plane flying erratically, doing flips, dips and nose dives. Stewart recorded video of the plane.
Viewer Video: Plane prior to landing on Cape May beach (Courtesy: Ryan Stewart)


Another Wildwood resident named Samantha also captured video of the low flying plane in the area.

Viewer Video: Low flying plane in Wildwood (Courtesy: Samantha)


Several law enforcement agencies, including the Cape May County Police, Sheriff, and the Coast Guard Investigative Services, are looking for the pilot.

It's not known if the pilot was injured in the landing.
Plane illegally lands on Coast Guard beach in Cape May. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018.

Plane illegally lands on Coast Guard beach in Cape May. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018.

