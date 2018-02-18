PLANE ACCIDENT

Plane lands on Highway 101 near Morgan Hill

A plane is seen after landing on Highway 101 near Morgan Hill, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (Twitter user Charlene Nunes)

MORGAN HILL, Calif. --
A plane landed on Highway 101 near Morgan Hill Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Twitter user Charlene Nunes shared a picture and video from the highway as officials responded to the landing.


The plane landed on Highway 101 and blocked one lane before officials were able to tow it away.

No further information was available on what may have caused the plane to land on the freeway.

