Plane lands on Highway 101 near Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. --A plane landed on Highway 101 near Morgan Hill Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Twitter user Charlene Nunes shared a picture and video from the highway as officials responded to the landing.
February 18, 2018
The plane landed on Highway 101 and blocked one lane before officials were able to tow it away.
No further information was available on what may have caused the plane to land on the freeway.
