Planes damaged in two separate accidents at Porterville Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's was an unusual end to the week at the Porterville Airport, after two airplanes were damaged, with each of the pilots saying the planes "pulled" or changed direction suddenly.

The Porterville Police Department said that the first accident happened on Friday, August 31 at about 11:30 am. In that case, the pilot said her plane pulled to the side, causing her to hit a marker sign on the airfield. There was only minor damage to the aircraft and the sign.

The second accident occurred on Saturday morning and was more serious. As the pilot prepared to take-off, his plane pulled to the left and went off the runway and into the dirt. He attempted to maneuver the plane back onto the runway; it began to lift and overturned. The aircraft was moderately damaged in the crash.

The Porterville Police Department has notified the NTSB and FAA about both incidents.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
plane accidentplane crashPorterville
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News