Free plant-based cooking classes at southwest Fresno church in October

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sound of sizzling skillets will soon fill the kitchen at Fresno Westside Seventh Day Adventist Church.

It's hosting free cooking classes through the month of October. The meals are plant-based and focus on affordability, from tofu scrambles to vegetable juices.

Vandy Anderman is a coordinator for the church and plans to attend the six free sessions.

"One of the things I am really interested in is that it is healthier and I need a healthier diet. So I want to take a look and see what is available," says Vandy.

Ella Rupert is one of the cooking instructors.

She was on dialysis from 2015 to 2021, received a kidney transplant earlier this year and is trying to control her diabetes.

She began eating a plant-based diet three months ago and has lost 20 pounds.

"I feel better. I do more things than what I was doing. And I just love life and I want everybody else to know about it and do what I'm doing," says Ella.

Cooking courses will be offered in multiple languages, including Spanish.

Sheree Ozaeta is one of the translators and is also a mental health advocate.

Sheree mentions, "Diet impacts your family dynamics and relationship with each other. Some foods will make you more irritable. Some people and some foods will help you to be a little bit more calm."

Razonda Munyaradzi will help interpret the class in sign language.

She welcomes anyone who wants to join.

"Even better than a certificate you will have a changed life." says Razonda .

The free plant based, vegan/vegetarian, cooking classes kick off this upcoming Tuesday, October 4 from 6 pm to 7 pm. Classes will happen every Tuesday and Thursday through October 20. For more information and registration details, you can contact the church by calling 559-233-3648 .