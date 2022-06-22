Man arrested for shooting cousin at Fresno playground, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a playground earlier this week.

The shooting happened at the Dickey Playground off Glenn and Divisadero at about 8 pm on Monday.

Police say 41-year-old Johnny Briggs shot his cousin in the face. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

On Tuesday, police conducted a search warrant at Briggs' apartment and arrested him. They found drugs and evidence connected to the shooting.

Briggs was booked into the Fresno County Jail for attempted homicide.

