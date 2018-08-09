Pleasantville High School principal arrested on child pornography charges

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. --
The principal of a southern New Jersey high school is facing child pornography charges.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 48-year-old Edward Bonek was charged after a search warrant was executed Wednesday at his Absecon home.

It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

Bonek had just completed his first full year as principal of Pleasantville High School after having previously served there as vice principal.

School district officials have not discussed Bonek's employment status following his arrest.

In a letter to parents, guardians, and students, Superintendent Clarence Alston said, "The safety and security of our students are our top priorities at the Pleasantville school district."

It is not yet known if any of the victims are students.

Bonek is charged with multiple counts of possessing and distributing child porn, as well as official misconduct.

