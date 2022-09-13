Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

Police give a media briefing about a shooting at the Roscoe's in South Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, California -- Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday, sources tell Eyewitness News.

The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. at the restaurant in the 100 block of Manchester Avenue.

Police say the shooting was apparently committed during the course of a robbery.

The rapper was sitting at a table with a woman, believed to be his girlfriend - who had already posted a picture of their food and their location on Instagram.

"The victim along with a female witness were in the eating area at a restaurant, when they were approached by at least one suspect, who brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim," said LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz.

"The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and removed property and then left the location in a getaway car."

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, she said.

At a press conference Monday, Muniz would not confirm the identity of the victim.

But sources tell Eyewitness News the person who was shot and later pronounced dead was the rapper PnB Rock.

The 30-year-old PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, is known for singles that include "Fleek" and "Selfish."

He is originally from Philadelphia but is now based in Los Angeles. He has 2.5 million followers on Instagram.